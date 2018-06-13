After eliminating its swimsuit competition, Miss America Organization faces internal conflict

Tensions are running high inside the Miss America Organization over its new leadership and direction.
In June, the organization withstood backlash from fans after announcing the elimination of its iconic swimsuit competition, and this week the company is fielding resistance from within the organization itself.
In a letter obtained by the Press of Atlantic City, 22 state and local Miss America officials expressed their concerns about the “direction in which MAO is headed” and the lack of transparency in leadership decisions, ultimately calling for the resignation of CEO Regina Hopper and Board of Trustees Director Gretchen Carlson.
“We were promised transparency, competence, and adherence to best practices and good governance,” the letter reads. “The current Trustees and identified staff member have both individually and collectively failed to deliver on those promises and commitments. In our opinion their leadership has demonstrated that 'Miss America 2.0' is simply a new title for the same old tactics of obfuscation and fear-based governance."