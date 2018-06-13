After eliminating its swimsuit competition, Miss America Organization faces internal conflict

“Miss America is never seen wearing a swimsuit, ever,” Hopper pointed out. “So why is that part of the job [application]?"

But pageant fans and former contestants alike were disappointed to see the near century-long tradition die off. It's a reaction Hopper says is understandable.

“The job of Miss America has never really been explained outside of a pageant setting,” Hopper explained. “The job of Miss America is to be a role model and a mentor for her generation and the next generation in order to advance scholarship, education, career and talent.”

As difficult as it may be to understand in 2018, the concept of women competing in swimsuits was shocking — rebellious, even — when it was first introduced in the 1920s. What is now Miss America began as the “Inter-City Beauty Contest," and it highlighted the changing social perceptions of women.

“When they created this, it really was to advance sort of the upcoming social norms of the time,” Hopper explained. “You were going into the heyday of the flapper, and that was a rebellion almost. Miss America was born out of that cultural revolution of the time, and that’s how it was reflected.”

In the years since, the competition has evolved to include a talent portion, as well as emphasis on scholarship and contestants' personal platforms. But increasingly, critics have called the swimsuit competition synonymous with objectification.

Hopper has her own history with swimwear and the pageant circuit. In 1983, she was chosen to represent her sorority in the Miss Arkansas competition, and almost backed out when she discovered she’d have to wear a bikini onstage. “You want me to do what?” Hopper says she exclaimed at the time. “Wear a swimsuit? I’m not going to do that in front of a whole audience. Are you kidding me? That is insane."