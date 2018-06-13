Oil prices are unlikely to increase as 'sharply' from now on, IEA says

Venezuelan production almost certain to fall sharply for the rest of 2018: IEA 3 Mins Ago | 03:02

The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes a recent spike in the oil price could soon start to ease, helping to alleviate concerns that surging prices could hurt demand and global economic growth.

"Prices are unlikely to increase as sharply as they did from mid-2017 onwards and thus the dampening effect on demand will be reduced," the Paris–based organization said in its latest monthly report published Wednesday.

Rising oil prices have created question marks over the strength of demand, but the IEA left its oil demand growth forecast for 2019 largely unchanged, at 1.4 million barrels a day (mb/d), similar to this year's level.

However, it cautioned that there are possible downside risks to the demand outlook, including "the possibility of higher prices, a weakening of economic confidence, trade protectionism and a potential further strengthening of the U.S. dollar."