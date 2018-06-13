Scott Pruitt reportedly assigned EPA aide with getting his wife a job with conservative group

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt had one of his top aides contact Republican donors about finding his wife a job, a directive that ultimately secured her a position with a conservative legal group, The Washington Post says.

The report comes on the heels of the revelation that Pruitt assigned another aide to inquire with Chick-fil-A about getting his wife a valuable fast food franchise. It also comes as Democratic lawmakers press the EPA's inspector general to investigate a growing body of evidence that Pruitt regularly keeps his staff and security detail busy with his personal business.

It is against federal rules for government officials to ask a subordinate to perform personal tasks for them or to use one's office for personal gain. Pruitt and his agency face about a dozen investigations into spending, management and other issues.

The Post reports that former EPA policy aide Samantha Dravis reached out to wealthy Republicans about finding Marlyn Pruitt work at his request. A friend of Dravis told the Post the aide was uncomfortable using the political network to help the Pruitts supplement their income.