Soccer fans could pay around $1,000 to complete the official World Cup 2018 sticker collection

Playing at a soccer World Cup is a dream for millions of kids — and grown-ups — all over the globe and this upcoming 2018 tournament in Russia will be no different.

Relatively few ever get to realize that ambition, but there is another World Cup target that still unites fans every time the competition comes around again: completing the tournament's official sticker album.

In the U.K., a packet of five stickers is 80 pence ($1) and this edition contains 682 individual stickers, including the now famous "shineys" (metallic stickers) of all 32 teams taking part.

Italian manufacturer Panini is once again the architect of the latest official sticker album and has been producing collections since 1961, with the first World Cup edition making it to U.K. shores for the Mexico 1970 tournament.

"It's a shared experience. It's something you can do with the whole family and continues the conversation of football." Panini Special Projects Editor Nick Clark told CNBC.

"From 2010 we've noticed a lot people swapping their stickers on Twitter and across social media. That second generation is important to us, as they will collect with their kids and will pass on the pleasure of collecting stickers," he added.

A formula concocted by professors at Cardiff University in Wales suggests that anyone brave enough to attempt to complete their collection by themselves would have to purchase 967 sticker packets, with a total of 4,832 stickers costing nearly $1,000.