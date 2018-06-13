The 2018 World Cup venues seen from space

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday in a tournament that takes place in 11 host cities and 12 venues.

As fans clamor to get tickets to one of the world's most premier sporting events, some people floating above the planet do not need any tickets at all and will have a bird's eye view of the all the action.

Here are the views of all 12 venues across Russia as seen from the International Space Station:

Photo above: Saint Petersburg Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.