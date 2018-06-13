    The 2018 World Cup venues seen from space

    A picture taken from the International Space Station (ISS) and released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on May 31, 2018, shows the Saint Petersburg Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia.
    ROSCOSMOS | REUTERS

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday in a tournament that takes place in 11 host cities and 12 venues.

    As fans clamor to get tickets to one of the world's most premier sporting events, some people floating above the planet do not need any tickets at all and will have a bird's eye view of the all the action.

    Here are the views of all 12 venues across Russia as seen from the International Space Station:

    Photo above: Saint Petersburg Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

    • Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

      Luzhniki Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | REUTERS

    • Spartak Stadium, Moscow

      Spartak Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

      Volgograd Arena, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Volgograd, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Rostov Stadium, Rostov-on-Don

      Rostov Arena, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg

      Ekaterinburg Arena, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

      Kaliningrad Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kaliningrad, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Kazan Arena, Kazan

      Kazan Arena, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kazan, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Samara Arena, Samara

      Samara Arena, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Samara, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Fisht Stadium, Sochi

      Fisht Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Sochi, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Nizhny Novgorod Stadium,  Nizhny Novgorod

      Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

    • Mordovia Arena,  Saransk

      Mordovia Arena, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Saransk, Russia.
      ROSCOSMOS | Reuters

