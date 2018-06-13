The best cash back credit card if you love to dine out

If you spend a lot of money dining out, the right cash-back credit card could save you hundreds of dollars per year.

To determine which card can earn you the most cash back at restaurants, CNBC Make It analyzed the most popular cash back offers in the U.S. Using a sample budget based on spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we estimated how much money each card would save you after five years, adding up bonuses and cash back rewards while deducting annual fees. We also considered other characteristics that could set a card apart, such as interest rates and introductory offers.

While the Chase Freedom was our No. 1 choice for the best cash back card overall, another card stood out as a great choice for foodies who love going out to eat.