The dollar is set to be on the rebound, expect a potentially fast rally

There are three GMMA trend analysis features. The first feature is that the long term GMMA is showing signs of compression and has begin to turn up. This is bullish.

The second feature is the way the price has clustered along the upper edge of the long term GMMA as the rally developed. This further confirms uptrend strength.

The third feature is the separation between the long term GMMA and the short term GMMA that had remained steady since 2017 November. For the first time in 6 months that separation has disappeared as the short term GMMA has penetrated and begun to move above the long term GMMA. This is usually associated with a change in the trend.

The upside targets are well defined using trading band analysis. Traders watch for consolidation and a rebound from 0.93 followed by a test of the upper edge of the trading band near 0.95. A breakout above this level has trade band target near 0.97.

We use the ANTSYSS trade method to extract good returns from the potentially fast rally as the rebound develops.

Daryl Guppy is a trader and author of Trend Trading, The 36 Strategies of the Chinese for Financial Traders, which can be found at www.guppytraders.com. He is a regular guest on CNBC Asia Squawk Box. He is a speaker at trading conferences in China, Asia, Australia and Europe. He is a special consultant to AxiCorp.

