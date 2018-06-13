These are the 15 US cities attracting the most millennials—LA and New York didn't make the list

Many millennials are still figuring out where they want to settle down, resulting in young people moving both toward and away from several major cities across the U.S.

To narrow down which cities are attracting more millennials than they're losing, financial technology company SmartAsset compared the number of people between the ages of 20 and 34 who moved to 217 U.S. cities to the number who moved away from them, using 2016 Census Bureau migration data.

Surprisingly, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco didn't make the list of the most popular cities for millennials. Rather, it appears that this generation is choosing smaller towns, such as Nashville, Tennessee, and Sacramento, California.

Below, see the top 15 cities where more millennials are moving in than moving out. Each location's population size and median rent price is included for context, from the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow, respectively.