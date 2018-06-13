VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 15 US cities attracting the most millennials—LA and New York didn't make the list

Superb Images | Getty Images

Many millennials are still figuring out where they want to settle down, resulting in young people moving both toward and away from several major cities across the U.S.

To narrow down which cities are attracting more millennials than they're losing, financial technology company SmartAsset compared the number of people between the ages of 20 and 34 who moved to 217 U.S. cities to the number who moved away from them, using 2016 Census Bureau migration data.

Surprisingly, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco didn't make the list of the most popular cities for millennials. Rather, it appears that this generation is choosing smaller towns, such as Nashville, Tennessee, and Sacramento, California.

Below, see the top 15 cities where more millennials are moving in than moving out. Each location's population size and median rent price is included for context, from the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow, respectively.

15. Louisville, Kentucky

Number of millennials who moved in: 12,657
Number of millennials who moved out: 8,765
Total population: 621,349
Median rent price: N/A

A fan wears a hat decorated with American flags while watching undercard races on Kentucky Derby Day on May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Getty Images
A fan wears a hat decorated with American flags while watching undercard races on Kentucky Derby Day on May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.

14. Overland Park, Kansas

Number of millennials who moved in: 8,015
Number of millennials who moved out: 3,916
Total population: 191,278
Median rent price: $1,698

Prairie Fire Museum
Education Images | Getty Images
Prairie Fire Museum

13. Cincinnati, Ohio

Number of millennials who moved in: 12,249
Number of millennials who moved out: 7,829
Total population: 301,301
Median rent price: $1,375

663243600
Ernest Coleman | MCT | Getty Images

12. Nashville, Tennessee

Number of millennials who moved in: 23,839
Number of millennials who moved out: 19,358
Total population: 667,560
Median rent price: $1,655

Nashville, Tennessee
Sean Pavone Photo | Getty Images
Nashville, Tennessee

11. Charlotte, North Carolina

Number of millennials who moved in: 26,390
Number of millennials who moved out: 21,463
Total population: 859,035
Median rent price: $1,450

The skyline of Charlotte, N.C., as seen from Marshall Park.
Jill Lang | Getty Images
The skyline of Charlotte, N.C., as seen from Marshall Park.

10. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Number of millennials who moved in: 19,122
Number of millennials who moved out: 14,138
Total population: 450,435
Median rent price: $1,450

Virginia Beach
Linda Raymond | Getty Images
Virginia Beach

9. Norfolk, Virginia

Number of millennials who moved in: 18,603
Number of millennials who moved out: 13,606
Total population: 244,703
Median rent price: $1,350

Norfolk, Virginia
Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson | Getty Images
Norfolk, Virginia

8. Denver, Colorado

Number of millennials who moved in: 40,647
Number of millennials who moved out: 35,541
Total population: 704,621
Median rent price: $2,195

Denver, Colorado
Bridget Calip | Getty Images
Denver, Colorado

7. San Jose, California

Number of millennials who moved in: 19,943
Number of millennials who moved out: 14,447
Total population: 1,035,317
Median rent price: $3,390

Business district area of downtown San Jose, California.
Mark Miller Photos | Getty Images
Business district area of downtown San Jose, California.

6. Newport News, Virginia

Number of millennials who moved in: 11,664
Number of millennials who moved out: 5,997
Total population: 179,388
Median rent price: $1,200

Newport News office buildings with multiple fountains and a lake.
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Newport News office buildings with multiple fountains and a lake.

5. Jacksonville, Florida

Number of millennials who moved in: 23,327
Number of millennials who moved out: 16,973
Total population: 892,062
Median rent price: $1,199

Jacksonville, Florida
SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
Jacksonville, Florida

4. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Number of millennials who moved in: 21,758
Number of millennials who moved out: 15,229
Total population: 422,331
Median rent price: $1,795

A file photo showing joggers on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Getty Images
A file photo showing joggers on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

3. Sacramento, California

Number of millennials who moved in: 16,181
Number of millennials who moved out: 9,501
Total population: 501,901
Median rent price: $1,695

Downtown Sacramento
Provided by jp2pix.com | Getty Images
Downtown Sacramento

2. Columbia, South Carolina

Number of millennials who moved in: 13,352
Number of millennials who moved out: 6,415
Total population: 133,114
Median rent price: $1,155

Columbia, South Carolina
James Robinson | E+ | Getty Images
Columbia, South Carolina

1. Seattle, Washington

Number of millennials who moved in: 29,628
Number of millennials who moved out: 22,326
Total population: 724,745
Median rent price: $2,700

Seattle Washington
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images

