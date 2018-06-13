U.S. trade relations at a low, as China set for new tariffs and amid fears Trump will leave NAFTA

"The original list was $12.5 billion of tariffs on $50 billion of goods (0.06% of US GDP) and making the list smaller is positive on the margin," wrote Dan Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas. "The initial round of tariffs is quite manageable economically although we are moving to a more uncomfortable stage should the tariffs be imposed."

China has threatened its own tariffs, as have other trading partners the Trump administration has targeted. Progress appeared to be made when the White House struck a deal to allow China's ZTE to resume buying U.S. components even though it violated sanctions against selling to Iran and North Korea. However, the deal now is in question, with the Senate attempting to undo it with a bill that is making progress.

"That is a cornerstone of what President Trump promised President Xi," said Juan Carlos Hartasanchez, senior director with Albright Stonebridge Group. "I think for the Chinese, they just look at these guys and say they are not aligned. They don't have a direct message and that is likely something that debilitates the U.S. in the eyes of the Chinese."

Hartasanchez, who follows NAFTA, said it would help the NAFTA discussions, though maybe not the outcome, if the U.S. were to find a way to settle its disputes with China.

"They have opened too many fronts in battles against the main trading partners. They opened a front with China, they have the NAFTA front, and they opened a battle with Europe. It doesn't allow you to measure the effect of one negotiation on the others," he said.

Political and trade strategists say the fate of NAFTA is more unclear after G-7, and it is now more difficult than ever to handicap the odds of a new agreement. "Does [Trump] come home from Singapore and say: 'I'm out of NAFTA, I'm done?' ... I don't know,'" Clifton said.

"I think the weekend's events escalated the risk of trade wars," he said. Clifton said Trump believed Canada was in the wrong and tariffs righted the wrong, but he could see Canada's retaliation as a new escalation and could therefore respond.

Trump on Monday said Trudeau's comments will cost Canada "a lot of money." Although Canada is the country feeling the main brunt of U.S. tariffs, its goods deficit is relatively small compared with that of China or even Mexico. And with services exports, there is a trade surplus of $8 billion in the U.S. favor.

"I think as far as we know the NAFTA renegotiations are still there on the table and no one has announced they're pulling out," said Patrick Leblond, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Ontario, Canada. "It's also interesting in this whole kerfuffle ... that Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, has not said anything."