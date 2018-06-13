US Soccer CEO: We need to get our act together on the field before hosting the World Cup in 2026

The U.S. men's soccer team, which failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Russia, must quickly figure out how to reimagine the American game, said U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn.

"Our challenge is really our product on the field," he told CNBC on Wednesday.

Flynn appeared on "Squawk Alley" hours after soccer's international governing body — FIFA — chose the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup over Morocco. The first and only time the World Cup was held in the U.S. was in 1994. The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar.

"What we can do in eight years is capitalize on the plans we have in place. Developing a player isn't something you go in and out of. It's a long-term project," said Flynn, explaining the next generation of international soccer stars are just kids now. The World Cup, held every four years, "brings a great deal of aspirational ... [feelings] for the young players," he added.