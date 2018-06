The moves in pre-market trade come as traders await the conclusion of another policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors expect the Fed to announce a quarter-point increase in interest rates.

Markets will also be looking ahead to the press conference, where they'll also be waiting to see what the central bank says on the current state of the economy.

Switching focus to data, at 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due, followed by producer price index (PPI) figures, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meantime in earnings, Korn/Ferry International is scheduled to publish its latest corporate results.