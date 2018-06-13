Watch Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell take questions after central bank hikes rates and points to more tightening ahead

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fielded comments from reporters after the central bank concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday.

Markets had widely anticipated that the central bank's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee would raise interest rates a quarter-point at the meeting. The 0.25 percentage point hike takes the benchmark funds target range to 1.75 percent to 2 percent.

This is Powell's second news conference since taking over the central bank reins earlier this year. Some market participants are anticipating that Powell ultimately will hold the sessions after each of the FOMC's eight meetings each year.

