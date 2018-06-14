A few days after Lacey Patterson adopted Chloe, a two-month old kitten, from a local shelter near her home in Clearwater, Florida, the kitten started showing signs of a cold.

At first, the symptoms were mild: sneezing, a runny nose and watery eyes. But when the kitten started bleeding through her nose, Patterson knew it was time to take her to the vet.

Because it was a weekend and the kitten needed immediate attention, Patterson took her to BluePearl Veterinary Partners, an emergency vet in the area. Luckily, the vets there were able to see Chloe right away and prescribe antibiotics as a treatment plan. And, the cost of the visit was only $100, something that surprised Patterson.

"It was actually a lot cheaper than what I was expecting," said Patterson, a nursing student. "But also this wasn't anything complicated, there was no surgery involved."