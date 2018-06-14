Neal Landsburgh hasn't been still for 20 years.

The sales executive frequently packs his bags to meet with clients around the world. By now, he's lost track of how many countries he's visited. And even when he compares his airline miles with other frequent fliers, he usually wins.

But lately, he has little positive to say about seeing so many new places, so often. In fact, he blames two divorces, an almost "non-existent" relationship with his daughter and his troubles with alcohol, at least in part, on the fact that the majority of his life has been spent travelling.

"It looks glamorous," Landsburgh said. "But it's not."

Even as technology offers us countless ways to connect with one another remotely, many employers still demand their workers travel to sit down with others face-to-face. In 2016, companies in the U.S. sent their employees on more than 500 million domestic flights, according to the The Global Business Travel Association.