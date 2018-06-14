Cramer's lightning round: Skechers is in the 'penalty box' until its next earnings report

Skechers USA: "The stock had been a red-hot momentum stock not unlike Deckers and Deckers delivered and Skechers didn't and that's why the stock came down, so it's in the penalty box until we see the next quarter."

Campbell Soup Company: "I see the stock's sneaking back and I know a lot of people feel it's going to sell itself to Kraft Heinz. I can't recommend a stock on a takeover basis if the fundamentals are deteriorating which is the case with this, so I'm going to say don't buy."

Evolus, Inc.: "Everything's a play on Botox. I had to eat crow the other day on Allergan. The stock's coming back now on Botox. I'm going to say this market's too crowded for that and I'm not going to recommend it."

Zscaler, Inc.: "It's security as a service and we like that stock very much. It's one of our faves in the group."

Dexcom, Inc.: "You know we like that. We had [CEO] Kevin Sayer on. They have the best glucose monitor. By the way, we think there's room for them and Abbott, but boy, is Dexcom on fire. I always felt that one day someone's just going to go buy the company. It would not shock me. By the way, Medtronic – [that] wouldn't be such a bad idea if you decide, 'I want to win that segment.' Just go do it."

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC: "Look, it's been red-hot. Everybody wants a legal pot play. That's one. We've been talking about Canopy. That's another. And let's not forget that Constellation Brands, STZ, which is owned by my charitable trust, they have a 20 percent stake in Canopy. Any one of those, I think, is fine."

Lockheed Martin, Inc.: "This whole group is going down because peace is apparently breaking out in the Korean peninsula. Give me a break. We like Raytheon for the charitable trust. We recognize it's going down. I think Lockheed's inexpensive too, but I see when stocks are on downtrends, you've got to give them some room. I say wait a day or two, let that stock drop another 5, 6, 7 points and then you'll be fine."

Docusign, Inc.: "That is such a good company. You made a good move. I mean, Docusign, Zuora, Zscaler, they are doing incredibly well. Docusign is at the forefront of the subscribed economy."

Teck Resources Limited: "The mineral stocks remain strong. At this point in the cycle, you actually are going to continue to get some strength in Teck. What a winner it's been. I think it can break out to the upside."

Masco Corporation: "Why do we have to be in Masco when we can be in Home Depot? Let's be in the king, the Home Despot."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Abbott Laboratories, Constellation Brands and Raytheon.