The surprising thing Elon Musk, Kanye West and Steve Jobs all have in common

Tesla's Elon Musk revolutionized transportation. The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs reinvented the personal computer and changed the world with the iPhone. Artist Kanye West has shaped today's music and fashion landscape.

What do these influencers have in common?

While many revere them for their unique ideas, Allen Gannett, author of new book "The Creative Curve," argues that the secret to their success is much simpler.

"Entrepreneurs who are really good at what they do and have long-term success are actually just highly skilled at getting the right tension between novelty and familiarity," Gannett tells CNBC Make It.