European markets lower ahead of ECB meeting; WPP down 3%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.5 percent off with every sector in the red.

Media was the worst-performing sector in early deals, down by more than 1 percent. The sector was particularly affected by WPP. The ad agency fell more than 3 percent on Thursday after a heated annual general meeting. Thirty percent of shareholders voted against a pay proposal involving the former chief Martin Sorrell, who left the company in April following an allegation of misconduct. Almost 17 percent of shareholders were also against the re-election of chairman Roberto Quarta.

Looking across the European benchmark, Aveva shares led the gains, up by more than 10 percent. The company reported a full year adjust pretax profit above 23 percent.

Overall, market sentiment was affected by central banks moving towards a tighter monetary policy globally.

U.S. stocks fell in the wake of the latest decision from the Federal Reserve to hike rates by 25 points. The central bank also indicated that two more increases could still take place this year.

In the meantime, traders will be looking at a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting in Riga, Latvia on Thursday, where policymakers are set to start discussing how to put an end to its massive bond-buying program.