Winning jockey Donna Barton Brothers shares 3 traits that led to her success

Donna Barton Brothers is an expert in the horse racing field. She rode for nearly 12 years and retired in 1998 as the second leading female jockey in the country by money earned after having won 1,171 races.

After retirement, Donna transitioned into reporting on horse racing and currently works as an on-track reporter for NBC. She is also COO of Starlight Racing and co-owner of Triple Crown Winner, Justify.

According to Barton Brothers, winning in the horse racing industry requires leadership, persistence, and finding your niche. And these are lessons that can help any leader.

When I interviewed Donna, I was intrigued by the leadership lessons she shared and how they were relevant to everyone.