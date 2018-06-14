Here's exactly when you'll become a millionaire if you save $500 per month

Are you on track to become a millionaire? If you're regularly saving and investing, you may already be well on your way to reaching that milestone by age 67.

But if you want to speed up the process, putting away more each month will help you get there sooner.

CNBC Make It used CNN Money's helpful millionaire calculator to estimate when you would become a millionaire if you're able to contribute $500 to an investment account each month, assuming that you're starting from scratch with zero savings.

With a 4 percent rate of return, you'd become a millionaire in 51 years, by 2069.

With a 6 percent rate of return, you'd become a millionaire in 40 years, by 2058.

With an 8 percent rate of return, you'd become a millionaire in 33 years, by 2051.

With a 10 percent rate of return, you'd become a millionaire in 29 years, by 2047.

Want to get rich sooner? If you can hack it, putting away $2,200 per month would make you a millionaire in 20 years, and $6,000 per month would get you there in 10.

Try out the calculator yourself here.