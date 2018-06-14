If a "for sale" sign goes up in your neighborhood, don't blink, you might miss it. The average home sold in May went under contract in just 34 days, according to real estate brokerage Redfin.
May's number broke the previous month's record of 36 days. Redfin began tracking this metric in 2010.
Homes are selling so quickly because there are so few for sale. More new listings did come on the market in May, 4.3 percent more than in May 2017. While that helped to increase the number of sales, it did not help the overall supply situation much because demand is so strong.
The total supply of homes for sale in May was 5.4 percent lower than a year earlier. Redfin recorded a 2½-month supply of remaining homes for sale at the end of the month. A six-month supply is considered a balanced market between buyers and sellers.