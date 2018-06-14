How to use your home as a source of cash 3:26 PM ET Wed, 2 May 2018 | 02:08

The shortage of listings continues to drive prices higher and incite bidding wars. Of the homes that sold in May, 27.6 percent went above their list price — another record in the markets Redfin tracks.

Interestingly, nearly a quarter of sellers in May dropped their prices, the highest percentage since September.

"Prices are still increasing, but not at the same rate we saw earlier in the spring," said Redfin senior economist Taylor Marr. "While it's still very much a seller's market, price growth and rising mortgage rates may be pushing buyers to the limit of what they're able to pay."

Mortgage rates have been rising since the start of this year and are now hovering around their highest level in seven years. The expectation is that rates will continue to rise modestly through the second half of this year.

"Fortunately, the economy is strong and wages are rising," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. "If housing supply can be increased through new home building, then the negative impact of rising interest rates can be mitigated."

The nation's homebuilders have been increasing production, but slowly, and mostly in the move-up price market. Demand is strongest at the entry level, and supply here is leanest. That will continue to keep most markets competitive throughout this year.

Regionally, Denver is the nation's fastest sales market, according to Redfin. The average home there is going under contract in just six days. Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, were the next fastest markets at seven days, followed by Boston and Grand Rapids, Michigan, at eight days on the market.