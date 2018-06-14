The 568-page report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz did not back up their claims. In fact, it showed the opposite.

Horowitz criticized, sometimes sharply, the conduct of multiple FBI officials. He said he was "deeply troubled" by text messages exchanged by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that demonstrated hostility to Trump. With similar communications, three other officials also "brought discredit to themselves," the IG report concluded.

The IG concluded that the private views of those officials "created the appearance" that bias had influenced their investigation of Clinton's email practices. He did not conclude that bias actually did influence their investigation.

"We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that improper considerations, including political bias, directly affected the specific investigation decisions," Horowitz wrote.

He criticized former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for an "error in judgment" in failing to cut short an airport tarmac conversation with former President Bill Clinton before the Justice Department had concluded the email investigation. But he did not back up Trump's tweeted suggestion that Clinton dangled favors for Lynch in return for going easy on his wife.

"We found no evidence that Lynch and former President Clinton discussed the (email) investigation or engaged in other inappropriate discussion during their tarmac meeting," the IG said.