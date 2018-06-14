Another Deep State conspiracy theory hyped by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies has withered under scrutiny.
In February, it happened with the so-called "Nunes memo" that the White House had hoped would discredit the FBI investigation into connections between Trump campaign advisors and potential Russian agents. The memo, by failing to undermine the basis on which the FBI conducted surveillance, proved to be a dud.
On Thursday, the Justice Department inspector general released his report reviewing the FBI's conduct in its 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of email. Here, too, Trump and his supporters had openly rooted that the findings would back up their claims that the president has been victimized by political bias from entrenched forces within the government that oppose his policies.