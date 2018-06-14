Nike to exceed expectations throughout 2019: analyst

"This has obviously been a great stock over the last year. And you should continue to ride it as long as the chart trends up. But when it rolls over, and it eventually will, you have to consider that it's trading in the high 20s as far as a forward earnings multiple, which is rich for this stock," he said to CNBC.

Nike currently trades at 27.5 times next year's earnings, compared to 25X at the beginning of the year. The stock hit an all-time high of $75.91 last Thursday, and it has been trading around that level since.

For investors looking to take profits in the name, Lebenthal suggests watching the charts to identify a coming downtrend.

"It's going to keep going until it rolls over, but when it rolls over, which may be now, it may be $82, it may be past $82, that's the time to get out of it. So this is a stock where you look at the chart because it's already past its sell point...if you want to ride it until the very end, that's fine, but wait for 2 or 3 down days in a row to get out of it," he added.