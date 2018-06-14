Real-estate mogul: 3 rules for flipping a home with friends or family

Self-made millionaire Sidney Torres built his fortune flipping homes in New Orleans. Today, he uses his money and expertise to help struggling property investors on CNBC's "The Deed."

On Wednesday's episode, Torres helps a close friend, James Brooks, finish a flip he's been working on for more than three years. Brooks, who bought the rundown home for $230,000, finds himself not only out of money, but nearly half a million dollars in debt.

But before doing business with his good friend, Torres lays some ground rules. Here are three things to consider before flipping a property with friends or family: