E-scooter start-ups are annoying and wildly overvalued, say the skeptics.

E-scooters are super fun and poised to change urban transportation as we know it, say the optimists.

Investors bidding up scooter prices are motivated not by fundamentals but by FOMO (fear of missing out), say the bears. But we all want fewer air-polluting cars on the roads, say the bulls.

It's one of the hottest debates in Silicon Valley. With Lime valued at about $1 billion and Bird reportedly raising money at twice that valuation, venture capitalists are betting that this fledgling market will grow rapidly as people working downtown and attending college on big campuses recognize a new affordable and efficient way to get around.

"It is actually the closest thing we have today to last-mile autonomous transportation," said Kyle Lui, a principal at DCM Ventures, which invested in Lime. "It can get you to a location faster than any other form of transportation."

But for every promoter of this futuristic view, there's a dissenting voice saying that the unit economics will never work, and e-scooters will go the way of the Segway, not the skateboard.