Your friends aren't the only ones checking out your beach photos on Instagram — so are the thieves who are plotting a break-in while you're away.

A recent survey by Assurant, a provider of property-casualty insurance coverage, found that close to 40 percent of renters posted about their escapades while they were still out of town.

The insurer polled 1,000 renters.

"It's not their intention to announce that the apartment is vacant, but wait until you get home and reduce the risk of the wrong person finding out that you're away," said Steve Hein, senior vice president of multifamily housing sales at Assurant.

"Two-thirds of burglaries happen while you're not home," he said.

Here's what you need to know about renter's insurance.