Time for Comcast to 'go all in to win' in battle against Disney for Fox assets, analyst says

BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield says Comcast has a "surprisingly good chance" of winning a bidding war against Walt Disney Co. for Twenty-First Century Fox assets.

While Disney CEO Bob Iger likely considers Fox's entertainment assets crucial to catching online television company Netflix, Greenfield said Comcast CEO Brian Roberts needs a better foothold in international markets as the media industry reaches maturity in the United States.

"I think for Comcast there isn't an obvious fallback. If they want to create a global company like Comcast, I don't think there's a lot of other choices," Greenfield said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think that's why, if you're Brian, you go all in to win and you simply do not lose."