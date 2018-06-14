VISIT CNBC.COM

Today only: JetBlue announces fares as low as $20, including the Caribbean

JetBlue unveils new cabins.
Today, JetBlue announced flash fares with one-way tickets as low as $20 to select U.S. cities and the Caribbean on specific flights, dates and routes.

These #JetBlueFlashFares are some of the cheapest fares JetBlue has offered this year, and they're available for a limited time (until 11:59 p.m. EST or while supplies last).

Sample one-way, direct fares include:

Atlanta, GA (ATL) to Boston, MA (BOS) for $30 (travel date 7/11/18)

Boston, MA (BOS) to West Palm Beach, FL (PBI) for $40 (7/4/18)

Charleston, SC (CHS) to New York, NY (JFK) for $20 (7/13/18)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) to San Juan, PR (SJU) for $60 (6/27/18)

Long Beach, CA (LGB) to San Jose, CA (SJC) for $20 (6/28/18)

Richmond, VA (RIC) to Orlando, FL (MCO) for $30 (6/26/18)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to St. Thomas, USVI (STT) for $40 (7/5/18)

Washington, DC (DCA) to Boston, MA (BOS) for $30 (7/9/18)

The savings are significant.

For instance, a JetBlue one-way fare from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, typically costs up to $78 ($30 for the flash sale). A one-way JetBlue flight from Washington, D.C., to Boston can cost up to $152 ($30 for the flash sale).

All flash-sale fares include government taxes and fees for the specific flights at the specific dates and times listed, so there are no hidden fees.

JetBlue Blueprint plane.
The entire list of available fares and flight restrictions is available now on JetBlue's website.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, are the only two fares available for Caribbean destinations, and trips must be booked today to travel within the next three weeks (6/27/18 and 7/5/18, respectively).

JetBlue offers several fare options — Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Flex and Mint — all of which come with free snacks and soft drinks, free Direct TV and SiriusXM Radio and high-speed Fly-Fi (wifi). The flash fares are only available with Blue fare options. Blue fare includes complimentary carry-on (one bag and personal item), 3 Trueblue points per dollar and $75 same-day change fee.

In May, JetBlue flew NYC pizza to residents of Los Angeles as part of a promotion.

