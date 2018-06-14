Today only: JetBlue announces fares as low as $20, including the Caribbean

Today, JetBlue announced flash fares with one-way tickets as low as $20 to select U.S. cities and the Caribbean on specific flights, dates and routes.

These #JetBlueFlashFares are some of the cheapest fares JetBlue has offered this year, and they're available for a limited time (until 11:59 p.m. EST or while supplies last).

Sample one-way, direct fares include:

Atlanta, GA (ATL) to Boston, MA (BOS) for $30 (travel date 7/11/18)

Boston, MA (BOS) to West Palm Beach, FL (PBI) for $40 (7/4/18)

Charleston, SC (CHS) to New York, NY (JFK) for $20 (7/13/18)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) to San Juan, PR (SJU) for $60 (6/27/18)

Long Beach, CA (LGB) to San Jose, CA (SJC) for $20 (6/28/18)

Richmond, VA (RIC) to Orlando, FL (MCO) for $30 (6/26/18)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to St. Thomas, USVI (STT) for $40 (7/5/18)

Washington, DC (DCA) to Boston, MA (BOS) for $30 (7/9/18)

The savings are significant.

For instance, a JetBlue one-way fare from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, typically costs up to $78 ($30 for the flash sale). A one-way JetBlue flight from Washington, D.C., to Boston can cost up to $152 ($30 for the flash sale).

All flash-sale fares include government taxes and fees for the specific flights at the specific dates and times listed, so there are no hidden fees.