On Wednesday, the Fed announced a rate hike of 25 basis points and said there could be two more before the end of the year. The two-year yield hit its highest level since 2008 and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 3 percent, following the announcement.

On Thursday, traders will be looking for new jobless claims numbers, due at 8:15 a.m. ET. There will also be retail sales out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury.