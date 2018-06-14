    ×

    Politics

    Watchdog says James Comey 'deviated' from procedures in Clinton probe, but had no political bias: Report

    • A Justice Department watchdog found that ex-FBI director James Comey "deviated" from procedures in his handling of a probe of Hillary Clinton's email server, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
    • The Inspector General, however, also found that Comey was not motivated by political bias.
    • President Donald Trump has claimed he fired Comey in 2017 for how he dealt with the Clinton email investigation.
    Former FBI Director James Comey.
    Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
    Former FBI Director James Comey.

    A forthcoming Justice Department watchdog report found that former FBI director James Comey "deviated" from department procedures in his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's email server, but did not do so because of political bias, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

    The report from the Office of the Inspector General also reportedly found that Comey had damaged the image of impartiality of various law-enforcement agencies, according to Bloomberg, which obtained the conclusions of the inquiry.

    "While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey's part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice," Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote in the report.

    The release of the full report later Thursday is expected to re-ignite the simmering dispute over Comey's actions during the presidential 2016 election.

    The report had been expected to offer new ammunition to both sides of the aisle in the high-stakes dispute over the Clinton email investigation, which has played a central role both in the election and in Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey last May.

    President Donald Trump claimed that he terminated Comey because of his handling of the email probe. The president has predicted the IG's report would have "so many horrible things to tell."

    For her part, Clinton has blamed her 2016 defeat on Comey's actions the month before the election.

    Comey has been criticized for publicly announcing his decision to re-open the FBI's investigation in the days before the election.

    Justice Department policies bar investigators from interfering in elections.

    The Trump-Russia ties hiding in plain sight
    The Trump-Russia ties hiding in plain sight   

    The IG investigation, opened in January 2017, has been heavily politicized, with some suggesting it would provide fodder to both Republicans and Democrats.

    "I imagine it will be one of those things that both sides will look at and be like, see, I told you so," Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, said on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning ahead of the report's expected release.

    The report has faced delays in publication, earning the ire of the president and some Republican lawmakers, who expressed concern that the report was being modified.

    "We're a little disappointed in that this has been delayed another week, and my experience with this is a lot of time the lawyers get a hold of it and they start to water down the report," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said earlier this month.

    In April, Inspector General Horowitz said the report would be out the following month.

    Horowitz later pushed back the release date to Thursday. He is expected to testify to Congress about the report Monday.

    Comey: Clinton & colleagues extremely careless
    Comey: Clinton & colleagues extremely careless   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...