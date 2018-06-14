A forthcoming Justice Department watchdog report found that former FBI director James Comey "deviated" from department procedures in his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's email server, but did not do so because of political bias, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The report from the Office of the Inspector General also reportedly found that Comey had damaged the image of impartiality of various law-enforcement agencies, according to Bloomberg, which obtained the conclusions of the inquiry.

"While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey's part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice," Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote in the report.

The release of the full report later Thursday is expected to re-ignite the simmering dispute over Comey's actions during the presidential 2016 election.

The report had been expected to offer new ammunition to both sides of the aisle in the high-stakes dispute over the Clinton email investigation, which has played a central role both in the election and in Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey last May.

President Donald Trump claimed that he terminated Comey because of his handling of the email probe. The president has predicted the IG's report would have "so many horrible things to tell."

For her part, Clinton has blamed her 2016 defeat on Comey's actions the month before the election.

Comey has been criticized for publicly announcing his decision to re-open the FBI's investigation in the days before the election.

Justice Department policies bar investigators from interfering in elections.