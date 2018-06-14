White House expects to slap tariffs on smaller list of Chinese products Friday

The White House plans to roll out tariffs Friday on a truncated list of Chinese exports, three sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The list is expected to include between 800 and 900 products, compared to the original list of about 1,300 products published by the U.S. Trade Representative in April. The dollar value of the goods the Trump administration expects to target is unclear.

President Donald Trump will meet with top trade advisors on Thursday afternoon. The president reserves the final decision on whether to impose tariffs.

However, a senior White House official called the move "fait accompli." The person notes that the administration has circulated talking points for the tariff actions among 10 government agencies. In addition, a list of products has already been uploaded to a government database for implementation.