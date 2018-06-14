Why Instagram gives one employee the 'axe' every week

Workplace culture can have a huge impact on employee happiness. That's why Instagram's co-founder and CTO Mike Krieger says his company uses a unique exercise to boost morale.

In a recent interview with The Player's Tribune, Krieger explains why his company gives one employee "the axe" every week. It doesn't mean they are getting fired, he quickly clarifies. Quite the opposite: Handing out an actual, literal axe at their weekly staff meetings has become a way of recognizing top performers.

Krieger tells Dallas Mavericks star player Harrison Barnes that the axe idea came in 2011 when GQ asked him and Instagram's CEO Kevin Systrom for gift-giving ideas for men.

"One of the ones we were interested in was this company out in Brooklyn called Best Made and they make axes and hatches and camping stuff," says Krieger. "But they have a really good design aesthetic. Basically, if Instagram made axes and hatchets and stuff, it would look like this."

After adding this item to GQ's gift guide, Krieger says they received a package from one of their investors who had gifted them with a huge axe.