World Cup announcer Andres Cantor explains the science behind his famous 'Goal!' call

Traveling back and forth between Moscow and Sochi, Telemundo soccer announcer Andres Cantor will call nearly 20 games in the first round of the 2018 World Cup alone.

It's something he's familiar with by now, as he heads into broadcasting his ninth consecutive tournament — his first for TV since the 1998 World Cup that had him whipping around France in a helicopter.

But for a man whose signature cry of "Goooooooooooal!" graces some 200 soccer games in a given year, the added stress is well worth it.

"The World Cup is a totally different animal," Cantor tells CNBC Make It. "I always say that it's 64 Super Bowls rolled into one month, so there's lots of emotion."

It's that emotion that first earned Cantor global attention. He was already famous among Spanish-speaking audiences when he captured the attention of English-speaking critics and soccer fans across America with his impassioned calls of the U.S.-hosted 1994 World Cup. That fervor even led to an appearance that July on "The Late Show with David Letterman" to reenact his play-by-play enthusiasm and iconic call.