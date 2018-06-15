The most impressive thing about the Traverse is how well it handles itself on the road. While many three-row SUVs tend to be lumbering and bouncy, the Traverse isn't. The ride is soft but not too springy, with handling that's confident.

A traditional 3.6-liter V6 engine powers the Traverse, with a 9-speed automatic transmission as it's partner. There's little to say of the powertrain, except that it does its job and stays out of the way, keeping the Traverse quiet.

It's by no means fun to drive — there are no sporty pretenses here — but that's not particularly important for buyers in this class. The Traverse doesn't feel, from the driver's seat, like you're commanding a 17-foot barge, and that's important.