China says tariffs of 'same scale' coming immediately

China's Commerce Ministry said Friday that it will respond immediately on the same scale to the Trump administration's new tariffs on Chinese goods worth up to $50 billion.

The ministry also said that all results of previous trade negotiations are off.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said in a statement the U.S. will implement a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of goods from China "that contain industrially significant technologies."

"This includes goods related to China's Made in China 2025 strategic plan to dominate the emerging high-technology industries that will drive future economic growth for China, but hurt economic growth for the United States and many other countries," Trump said.

The U.S. will "pursue additional tariffs if China engages in retaliatory measures," the statement added.

Ahead of Trump's statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular daily news briefing that "if the United States takes unilateral, protectionist measures, harming China's interests, we will quickly react and take necessary steps to resolutely protect our fair, legitimate rights."