European Commission clears Comcast bid for Sky

Comcast said Friday that the European Commission has cleared its bid for Britain's Sky.

The cable company submitted a 22 billion pound ($30.7 billion) bid for Sky in April, prompting the Europeanpay TVgroup to drop its support for a lower offer from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox.

Earlier this week, Comcast announced a $65 billion bid for Fox assets that are currently in an agreement to be acquired by Disney. That includes Fox's movie studios, stakes in Hulu, Sky and Endemol Shine Group, as well as networks FX, Star TV and National Geographic.

The company is also going after the remainder of Sky in an effort to boost its international footprint. Comcast, like other pay-TV distributors in the U.S., is facing more pressure in the video business as more consumers cut the cord, or drop big cable bundles in favor of cheaper streaming options like Netflix.

Comcast said it expects to complete the acquisition before the end of 2018.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.