European markets seen mixed after ECB-fueled rally

European shares are seen opening mixed Friday morning as investors pause for breath after a stellar rally in the previous session fueled by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The FTSE 100 is seen 13 points lower at 7,770; the DAX in Germany is expected to open up by 15 points at 13,143; and the French CAC 40 is set to open off by 5 points at 5,532; according to IG.

The ECB presented plans Thursday to end its massive stimulus program this year but delayed any potential rate hikes until at least the third quarter of 2019. Given that traders were expecting a first rate hike would come as early as June 2019, the euro dropped on the news and stocks soared to close sharply higher.

Elsewhere, the White House is expected to announce a new list of tariffs against China Friday, which could include between 800 and 900 goods.

In the corporate world, Tesco and H&M are due to update markets on their recent performance. Deutsche Bank has reached an agreement to sell $1 billion of its non-performing ship loan portfolio, Reuters reported.

In terms of data, investors will watch out for a final reading of euro area core inflation numbers at 10 a.m. London time, and wage growth figures due at the same time.