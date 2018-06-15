Here’s how top investors are preparing for the ECB’s ‘easy-money’ exit

The bond market could suffer from the fact that the ECB will be phasing out its market intervention and will effectively stop buying government bonds in January. Since 2015, the ECB has conducted systematic purchases bonds and both governments and market players knew that European debt would be bought no matter what. Now that the ECB will stop being such a predictable buyer, the market could be more volatile.

As a result, Thiel said that the end of this quantitative easing (QE) "clearly makes (German) bunds look a little bit more attractive." This is because German debt is perceived as less risky than that of peripheral countries (like Greece, Italy and Portugal) and where for instance political turmoil is often a cause of concern.

But Thiel added that despite the end of QE, the debt from these peripheral countries is still attractive. He said: "I don't want to own bunds at minus 50 basis points, I would rather own Portugal at minus 15."

The principle seems to be that even though there are higher chances of getting loans to the German government repaid on time, there are higher returns when lending to Portugal.