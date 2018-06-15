Here’s how top investors are preparing for the ECB’s ‘easy-money’ exit

Now that the European Central Bank (ECB) has laid out plans to end its huge stimulus program, money managers are assessing how this affects their investments.
Whether in the bond, stock or currency market, there are implications from the latest step by the ECB. The central bank was clear, after a meeting Thursday, that its trillion-euro asset purchase program will end in December if the economy remained resilient and that a rate hike is unlikely to come before the second half of 2019.
"From an investment perspective, I think you have to ask yourself about peripheral valuations and German bund valuations," Scott Thiel, deputy chief investment officer of global fundamental fixed income at Blackrock, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Friday.