Apple is making iPhone notifications less annoying: Here's how they'll work

New software that Apple will launch for the iPhone and iPad in the coming months will make managing notifications and alerts much less annoying.

It means that you won't be constantly bombarded with alerts that you have new email or that someone sent you a message on Facebook -- unless you really want those alerts.

The changes will be included in iOS 12, which Apple announced recently. It will be available for iPhones and iPads in the coming months.

Here's a look at what will change.