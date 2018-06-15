My dad's gift-giving tradition taught me a money lesson that forever changed the way I spend

My dad doesn't shop or spend much. But once a year, normally near Christmas, he takes my two brothers and me shopping.

We're on the lookout for what he has coined our "go-to gift." We can choose whatever we want, within reason, as long as we can explain exactly how we're going to use it over at least the next year. As my dad likes to say, "Anything goes … as long as it's utilitarian."

As a result, we each devote real time to thinking about a quality purchase that will truly be functional, useful and durable. After all, we only have one shot each year.

My "go-to gift" two years ago was a high-quality pair of running leggings — as I'm an avid runner, it wasn't a hard sell. One year, it was a six-month gym membership. Another, it was a cocktail dress.

This past Christmas, I sold him on a business casual outfit that I can wear to the office and out with friends.