Michael Avenatti, the outspoken attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, won't have to end his publicity tour quite yet, a federal judge said on Friday.

Attorneys for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, filed a restraining order application Thursday seeking to bar Avenatti from speaking to the press, citing Avenatti's "seemingly unquenchable thirst for publicity."

Cohen's attorneys cited more than 400 of Avenatti's tweets and a "minimum" of 121 television appearances in their restraining order application.

Avenatti is representing Daniels in her suit against Cohen and Trump seeking to void a $130,000 hush agreement that was designed to prevent her from speaking about her alleged affair with Trump.

In delaying the emergency request, U.S. District Judge James Otero said Cohen failed to show that Avenatti was causing "immediate, irreparable injury."

Otero gave Avenatti another week to submit a response.

Avenatti posted Otero's ruling on Twitter Friday afternoon after the ruling was filed.

Avenatti and attorneys for Michael Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.