Tesla short-sellers have been getting creamed — here's why they're still betting against Elon Musk

Accipiter Capital Management general partner Gabe Hoffman, who became a hedge fund manager at Welch Capital at age 22, is one of the loudest Tesla shorts on Twitter. He calls the company "the greatest cult stock of all times."

While he said Tesla appeals to mom-and-pop investors enchanted by the Musk myth, he doesn't expect the largest investment banks to buy the same story. That could become a problem if Tesla needs to offer more shares.

"Underwriting securities is a risk for any investment bank. For example, the investment banks lost gobs of money on underwriting the Facebook IPO, based on all the fines and legal settlements they were forced to pay out, just because the IPO went a little bit wrong, for a relatively short period of time," Hoffman told CNBC.

"I do not believe Wall Street investment banks are willing take the massive reputational, legal and financial risks associated with underwriting billions of dollars of new securities for [Tesla]."

He and other bears also believe Tesla may not even be able to conduct an equity offering because of the existence of an undisclosed, and ongoing, enforcement action by the SEC. This action was discovered through FOIA research conducted and published by business intelligence firm Probes Reporter.