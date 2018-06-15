Top moments from Trump's wild and wide-ranging White House lawn interview

Trump claimed that the inspector general report released Thursday "totally exonerates me." But the president said he disagreed with the report's finding that the FBI was correct not to prosecute Clinton.



"[The inspector general] goes point after point about how guilty Hillary is, but then he said, 'but we're not going to do anything about it.' The report, the IG report was a horror show," he said.



The president also contended that Comey's actions were "criminal."

"What he did was criminal," the president said. "What he did was a terrible thing to the people. What he did was so bad in terms of our Constitution, in terms of the well being of our country. What he did was horrible. Should he be locked up? Let somebody make a determination."



The president said that Comey will go down "as the worst FBI director in history, by far, there's nobody close."