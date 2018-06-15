Wall Street is ready to take a hit Friday on new Trump tariffs on China

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sharp decline at the Wall Street open as the White House hit China with new tariffs. There could also be some volatility into the close today with quarterly quadruple witching, the simultaneous expiration of various futures and options contracts. (CNBC)
The Trump administration will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in Chinese goods, an action expected to ignite fresh broadsides in an escalating trade conflict between the world's two largest economies. (CNBC)
* China promises fast response as Trump readies tariffs (Reuters)
* ZTE shares slide on trade war jitters, lost 30% of market value this week (Reuters)
Chinese regulators have approved U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm's (QCOM) proposed $44 billion merger deal with NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), according to reports. (Reuters)
AT&T (T) completed its purchase of Time Warner after Thursday's close, shortly after the Justice Department said it would not apply for a stay of a federal judge's ruling letting the deal go forward. However, the DOJ could still appeal the decision. AT&T chief Randall Stephenson joins CNBC at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The economic calendar closes out the week with the New York Fed's June Empire State manufacturing index at 8:30 a.m. ET, May industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET, and the University of Michigan's preliminary June consumer sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
* Trump's 4% GDP growth forecast may come as Americans spend tax-bill proceeds (CNBC)
Bill Ackman's private hedge fund has gained more than 9 percent this year while his publicly traded fund is up double digits, marking a dramatic reversal for the billionaire investor after three years of losses. (Reuters)