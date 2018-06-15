Wall Street is ready to take a hit Friday on new Trump tariffs on China

An FBI agent who worked on the special counsel's Russia probe texted another investigator in August 2016 that "we'll stop" Donald Trump from getting elected president, according to Thursday's watchdog report on the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server. (CNBC)



* Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort to ask judge not to jail him (Reuters)

House Republicans unveiled a draft immigration bill that includes a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children as well as border security measures sought by President Trump, according to multiple reports. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) reportedly expects cheaper liquid crystal displays to make up the majority of iPhone sales in a lineup to be released this fall. This comes amid a slower than expected transition to newer OLED screens, which are featured in the iPhone X. (WSJ)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google barely raised the number of women and underrepresented minorities among its ranks, while it got less white and more Asian over the past year, according to the search giant's fifth annual diversity report. (WSJ)

Facebook (FB) top policy strategist Elliot Schrage is leaving that job after a decade. Schrage, who joined Facebook from Google, will stay on and help hire his replacement. Then he'll serve as an advisor to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg. (Recode)

U.S. prosecutors have charged six current and former employees of San Francisco-based Fitbit (FIT) with possessing trade secrets stolen from rival company Jawbone. Fitbit said the judge found no Jawbone secrets were misappropriated or used in any Fitbit product. (AP)

Amazon (AMZN) is stacking Whole Foods with executives to weave it into Jeff Bezos' broader vision. Amazon has rapidly implemented changes since buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion last year. However, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey remains. (CNBC)

Kellogg (K) is recalling about 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal due to potential salmonella contamination. The FDA said evidence points to more than 60 cases of illness linked to Honey Smacks. Kellogg has launched an investigation of the third party manufacturer. (Reuters)

Fast food giant McDonald's (MCD) plans to phase out plastic straws at its U.K. and Ireland restaurants. The transition to paper straws is set to start in September, with completion by 2019. Plastic straws' environmental impact has also been a hot button issue in the U.S. (CNBC)

The New York Yankees are reportedly considering buying back 21st Century Fox's (FOXA) stake in the YES network if Fox completes a planned asset sale to either Walt Disney (DIS) or Comcast (CMCSA). Fox now owns 80 percent of YES. (Bloomberg)

The voice of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in March, will be beamed into space today, following a memorial service held at Westminster Abbey in London. (CNBC)