    Your first trade for Friday, June 15

    Final Trade: CX, ADBE & more
    The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

    Tim Seymour is a buyer of Cemex.

    David Seaburg is a buyer of Adobe.

    Brian Kelly is a buyer of the SPDR Gold ETF.

    Guy Adami is a buyer of Cypress Semiconductor.

    Trader disclosure: On June 14, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. BOUGHT EA. COWEN, ADT.X. Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GLD
    ---
    ADBE
    ---
    CEME
    ---
    CY
    ---
    AAPL
    ---

    Playing

