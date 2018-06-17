The best new updates coming to your iPhone and iPad in iOS 12 12:26 AM ET Tue, 5 June 2018 | 02:19

A software update to the iPhone in the next few months lets you create a digital animated version of yourself that you can send to friends.

It's a custom version of Apple's Animoji called Memoji, and I've been trying it on the developer beta of iOS 12. It will eventually be available to the iPhone X and any future iPhones (or potentially iPads) that Apple may launch with a front-facing camera that's as advanced as the one on the iPhone X.

Note that this is a preview of Memoji for app makers to see and test it out. It might change before it launches in iOS 12 in the next couple of months.

Here's what it's like.