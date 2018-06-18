Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:



Tellurian dropped more than 5 percent in extended hours training. The natural gas company announced on Monday a public offering of 12 million common stock. The company said in its prospectus that it "intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including pipeline development and working capital."

AMC Entertainment increased by more than 1 percent during after hours trading, before giving up some of its gains. The American theater company is planning on selling its remaining equity interest in National Cinemedia for $157 million in cash. The company plans on using all sale proceeds for deleveraging, and to increase its footprint by adding new theaters in the United States, Europe, and Middle East.

Shares of Mattel fell 1.5 percent in after hours trading, before clawing back some of its losses. The popular toy manufacturer erased slight gains during regular trading. Mattel has struggled to regain its footing after the shutdown of one of its biggest customers, Toys R Us. The toymaker is undergoing a $650 million cost savings plan announced in October. Shares of Mattel are up 15.6 percent year-to-date.

Chemical manufacturing company FMC climbed 1.26 percent in extended hours, before giving up those gains. FMC stock is down 6.38 percent since the year started.

