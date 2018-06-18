Amazon is seen as so disruptive because people think they’re getting something for free

Amazon is seen as one of the world's most disruptive companies because people love it so much they forget they've even paid for some of its services.

While Amazon Prime costs $119 a year as of Saturday for existing annual subscribers, or $156 in total for monthly subscribers, many people forget the charge because of services such as delivery, music and movies being included.

According to Doreen Wang, a senior executive at research consultancy Kantar Millward Brown, research shows that Prime customers are the e-commerce giant's most loyal. "Kantar monitors data and finds that (Prime customers) are nine times more loyal to Amazon and spend around 50 percent of their personal care budgets on Amazon (for example), so they are super loyal. They tend to forget they have paid for prime because of free delivery and returns for free," she told CNBC by phone.

The company scored highly in new research by Kantar Millward Brown that looked at the companies and brands people rate as being disruptive or creative.