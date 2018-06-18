US Treasury yields fall into the red as trade turmoil weighs

    ×

    U.S. government debt prices rose on the first trading day of the week, as the topic of trade resurfaced and rattled investors.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.913 percent at 5:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 3.041 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Last week's concerns surrounding trade continue to linger. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would inflict tariffs that would impact up to $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

    According to Washington, the action comes "in light of China's theft of intellectual property and technology and its other unfair trade practices."

    Consequently, the move triggered China to retaliate, with Beijing announcing its own selection of duties on U.S. goods. The Chinese State Council's commission on tariffs and customs stated that a 25 percent tariff would occur in early July on $34 billion of U.S. products.

    Markets have been on edge, with stocks in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe all trading deep in the red. U.S. futures also indicated heavy losses at the open.

    Elsewhere, in data, the business leaders' survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET.

    The U.S. Treasury, meanwhile, is scheduled to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

    On the central banking front, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to deliver remarks at the Rotary Club of Savannah in Savannah, Georgia. In New York, its incoming Fed President John Williams is expected to appear at the Reforming Culture and Behavior in the Financial Services Industry: Progress, Challenges, and the Next Generation of Leaders event.

    The speeches come less than a week after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to increase its short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point, and indicated two more increases would likely occur by the end of 2018.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report

