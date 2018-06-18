US Treasury yields fall into the red as trade turmoil weighs

Last week's concerns surrounding trade continue to linger. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would inflict tariffs that would impact up to $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

According to Washington, the action comes "in light of China's theft of intellectual property and technology and its other unfair trade practices."

Consequently, the move triggered China to retaliate, with Beijing announcing its own selection of duties on U.S. goods. The Chinese State Council's commission on tariffs and customs stated that a 25 percent tariff would occur in early July on $34 billion of U.S. products.

Markets have been on edge, with stocks in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe all trading deep in the red. U.S. futures also indicated heavy losses at the open.

Elsewhere, in data, the business leaders' survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury, meanwhile, is scheduled to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.