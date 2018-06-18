China tariffs could halt surging US crude oil exports to a huge growth market

The escalating trade war between China and the United States threatens to halt surging U.S. crude oil exports to China, which has become the biggest Asian market for American drillers over the last 2½ years.
Beijing on Friday announced plans to slap a 25 percent duty on U.S. crude oil in response to President Donald Trump's decision to hit $50 billion in Chinese goods with an equivalent tariff.
The impact on overall U.S. crude oil exports could be muted in the near-term, provided drillers are able to find other buyers. But if the standoff persists, it could destroy a huge source of future demand growth, drive down the cost of U.S. crude and weigh on the balance sheets of America's shale drillers.
China is now surpassing Canada as the biggest purchaser of U.S. crude in some months. Shortly after the U.S. lifted the 40-year ban on crude exports in 2015, China went from not buying a single barrel of American crude to consuming a record 448,000 barrels a day last October.