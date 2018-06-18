China tariffs could halt surging US crude oil exports to a huge growth market

Chinese companies spent nearly $2 billion to import American crude oil in the first quarter of the year, according to S&P Global Platts.

While Canada has long provided a steady market for U.S. crude, China's purchases have been growing, and the country has capacity to buy even more, said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at tanker-tracking firm ClipperData.

"If [the sanctions] get applied, then it means that we're going to see U.S. supplies to its largest market being cut," Smith told CNBC.

China, Europe and other regions have been buying so much American oil largely because it has been trading at a steep discount to international benchmarks like Brent crude. Weekly shipments are now regularly surpassing 2 million barrels a day.

But with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude trading at nearly $66 a barrel, the Chinese tariffs would tack an additional $16 to $17 onto the cost, said Suresh Sivanandam, senior manager for Asia refining at energy research firm Wood Mackenzie. That would more than wipe out U.S. crude's current $9.50 discount to Brent crude, so American oil would no longer be competitive.

"A 25-percent tariff is a huge number," Sivanandam said. "The discount has to be nearly double for it to make sense for China" to import U.S. crude, factoring in shipping costs.

It's possible that overall U.S. crude exports could remain stable immediately after Chinese demand dries up, said Sivanandam. That's because Chinese buyers would turn to other countries for the kind of medium sour and light crude grades that they previously purchased from the United States. American companies would then have an opportunity to supply markets that lost barrels to Chinese buyers.