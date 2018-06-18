'Gator Girl' Christy Kroboth earns $60,000 each year wrangling alligators

Hypothetically, if there's a small, three-foot alligator under a car, Kroboth says it will be a quick $100 to $200 to remove it. However, a much larger alligator could cost up to $900. Kroboth and Stephens tell CNBC they trap roughly 150 alligators every year — and each can bank a total of up to $60,000 annually.

"We know we're not going to get rich catching alligators. We do this because we truly love what we do, which is helping these animals," says Kroboth. "I'd rather work with alligators than people any day."

—CNBC's Christopher DiLella contributed to this report.

